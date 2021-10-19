DepEd releases memo on pilot run of face-to-face classes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday released a memorandum regarding the preparations for the pilot run of face-to-face classes set to start on Nov. 15.

It was released after the joint proposal of DepEd and the Department of Health to conduct pilot face-to-face classes in 120 schools — 100 public schools and 20 private schools — was approved on Sept. 20.

According to DepEd’s Memorandum No. 071, s. 2021, or the Preparations for the Pilot Face-to-Face, Expansion and Transitioning to New Normal,” All public schools nationwide will be required to conduct a “self-assessment using the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) in preparation for the expansion phase and onward transitioning to new normal of face-to-face.”

Furthermore, the Schools Division Superintendents shall facilitate the administration of the School Safety Assessment Tool in all schools in their respective area to “determine the level of readiness based on the result of SSAT.”

“Meanwhile, the identified 59 pilot schools shall undertake coordinated preparation for the start of face-to-face classes on November 15, 2021,” the memorandum added.

Private schools, on the other hand, will also be required to also undertake self-assessment through the SSAT tool.

“The result of the self-assessment will determine the level of readiness for the safe reintroduction of face-to-face and will give an indication of what improvements or adjustments are needed to raise the level of readiness for face-to-face,” the memorandum explained.

Private schools that aim to be included in the 20 pilot schools for in-person classes are then tasked to submit the following documents to the DepEd regional director: letter of intent, proposed implementation plan, contingency plan, and accomplished SSAT.

“These documents shall be submitted electronically to the Office of Regional Director, not later than October 22, 2021,” DepEd said.

Meanwhile, international schools will be allowed to implement in-person classes outside of the 120 pilot schools but will be required to submit their proposal on how they will implement in-person classes.

“DepEd and DOH shall jointly evaluate their proposals and transmit the result to the IATF for approval,” the memorandum stated.

“Once approved, they can commence face-to-face classes and assume full responsibility and accountability,” it added.

They are, however, required to “secure LGU concurrence and parent’s consent. They shall also be requested to submit their report on the conduct of their face-to-face classes to the DepEd Central Office addressed to the Secretary, for knowledge sharing purposes.”

The DepEd then stated that they have agreed with the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 to accelerate the vaccination of teachers and school personnel for the pilot implementation.

A “line list” of teachers and school personnel that have not been vaccinated will be generated to become the basis of NTF for vaccine allocation.

“The completion of the accelerated vaccination of DepEd teachers and school personnel will provide an additional layer of protection to all participants of the face-to-face classes, and supports as well the overall vaccination drive of the national government,” the memorandum read.

Meanwhile, in another memorandum, the DepEd then assigned its officials different roles and responsibilities to facilitate the transition to the new normal-from pilot implementation to the expansion of face-to-face classes.

