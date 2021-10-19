Trojans look to pad PCAP streak 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After clinching their first two victories, the Toledo City Trojans try to stretch their winning streak by taking on foreign teams in Wednesday’s games in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Trojans beat the Davao Executives Chess Society (DECS) and the Pampanga Checkers last Saturday to end their losing drought and improve to 2-5 (win-loss) in the southern division standings.

READ: Toledo City ends skid in PCAP online chess

Toledo City, which is at the eighth spot in the standings, will take on the Double Bishop Bangkok (2-5) of Thailand in the first match and the winless Pengcheng Checkered Dragons (0-5) of Shenzhen, China in the second match.

As usual, Toledo City will rely on its seven-man team composed of Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., and Redentor Nailon.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors will play against the Rizal Batch Towers (1-6) in the first match and the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the second match.

Lapu-Lapu is currently at sixth spot in the standings with a 4-3 slate.

They, too, won all their matches last Saturday against Pengcheng and the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7.

The Naki Warriors will rely on Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Elwin Retanal, Allan Pason, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Bryle Arellano, Anthony Makinano, and Aldwin Daculan.

The matches will be streamed live tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7 PM at PCAP’s official Facebook page.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy