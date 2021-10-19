Lapu gov’t donates P20K for city jail’s mountainbike tilt

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has turned over P20,000 cash to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail-Male Dorm (LCJMD) as the city’s support to the LCJMD for its 1st Warden’s Cup Mountain Bike Mini Trail Challenge.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Mayor Junard Ahong Chan and CLOSAP Executive Director Garry Lao handed over the P20,000 cash to the representative of LCJMD at the city hall.

The money will be the cash prize for winners of the activity that will be conducted on October 25 at the city jail’s compound in Sitio So-ong, Barangay Mactan.

“On the part sa CLOSAP, bisan pa man nga anaa kita sulod sa pandemya karun apan kini ato’ng suporta, I know that it will surely give them a sense of hope that there is life after prison,” said Lao.

The event that will be conducted inside the prison is said to be the first in Central Visayas and will be participated by 22 jail personnel and 20 Persons Deprived of Liberty.

The Mountain Bike Event that is spearheaded by Jail Warden Jessie Olis Calumpang and deputy jail warden Bryan Roy Mercado aims to promote physical fitness and inspire inmates towards change. /rcg

