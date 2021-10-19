Hot pursuit continues for man who gunned down minor in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City police are still on a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspect who gunned down a 15-year-old boy around 1:47 a.m. on Tuesday in Sitio Mananga 1 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

The suspect who was identified by the police as a certain Lemar Habasa of legal age remains at large after he allegedly shot the victim, Jhunrey Heronggay, while the latter was having a conversation with a female friend, a certain Lyka.

Habasa is a resident of Lawaan 3 in Talisay City.

In his report, Police Corporal Clifford Lerio of the Talisay City Police Station said that the victim and his friend were having a conversation when the suspect arrived in the area and uttered “Migo, abusaduha na nimo oi” (Friend, you are so abusive).

Right after he allegedly said this, the suspect then draw a gun of still unknown caliber and shot the victim thrice in different parts of his body which resulted in his death.

Talisay Emergency Medical Team responders said that the victim has no signs of life when they arrived.

Right after shooting the victim, the suspect immediately escaped and as of this posting, remains at large.

Patrolman Eucenio Padillos, desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station, said that until now, they are yet to receive the report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives on which parts of Heronggay’s body were hit.

Padillos said that so far no motive for the killing has been established yet. /rcg

