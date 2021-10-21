Aj Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla, goes on ‘social media detox’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Aj Raval expressed regret after reposting Aljur Abrenica’s “breaking silence” statement amid the “Aljur-Kylie” split controversy.

After receiving negative comments from netizens, she promptly deleted her post.

In the statement, Abrenica claimed that estranged wife Kylie Padilla “cheated first and wrecked” their family.

In a two-minute video, she uploaded on Tiktok, the 26-year-old actress explained that she was only trying to protect herself and her family from false accusations,”People are accusing me sa isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginagawa. Tinatawag nila akong kabit, tinatawag nila akong homewrecker, which is hindi naman totoo. Wala akong sinirang pamilya, never akong maninira ng pamilya.”

“Pati family ko nadadamay na, yung parents ko. Well nung una, tinatanggap ko pa yung mga sinasabi sa akin ng mga tao. Pero ngayon nadadamay na family ko, sobrang affected ako, nanay ko nakikta kong umiiyak, naapektuhan ako dun.”

To recall, Raval denied that she was involved in the separation between Abrenica and Padilla.

Raval also admitted that she and Abrenica are in the process of “getting to know each other.” They were also spotted holding hands in a mall.

She said that she doesn’t care about the “Aljur-Kylie” issue and she has no right to comment about it.

“Well, to be honest, wala talaga akong pakialam sa issue nila before. Narinig ko na yun pero never ako naglabas ng kahit anong statement or what tungkol dun kasi wala talaga akong right magsalita tungkol sa issue na yun. Sila lang dalawa ang pwede magsalita dun,” the actress stressed out.

The sexy star disclosed that she repost Abrenica’s viral statement on her Facebook account because she was carried away by her emotions.

“And yes shinare ko lang yun, dala ng emotion kasi I’m hurting and I’m really sorry sa lahat ng mga na-apektuhan. Sa mga nagalit, I’m really sorry.”

She also reiterated her apology to Kylie for sharing the statement, saying she did not mean to hurt anybody.

“I was just trying to protect myself kaya lang mali yung way ko. Pero na realize ko rin na baka tama kayo, I’m too immature and I need to grow. I’m really sorry sa lahat ng naapektuhan at sa lahat pong nagalit, pasensya na po at sana mapatawad niyo ako.”

Meanwhile, she also thanked fans for supporting her.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa mga nagmamahal sa akin, sa mga sumusuporta. Nababasa ko yung mga message niyo, na appreciate ko kayo lahat. Thank you.”

Raval said she will take a break on social media, “Ayoko na, gusto ko lang po ng peace. Sana matapos na ‘to kasi bugbog na talaga yung mental health ko, hindi ko na kaya. Mag-so-social media detox muna ako siguro. Next year na ako babalik sa social media.”

