Waterfront Mactan Brings Latest Food Offerings To-Go through Drive-Thru Site

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a massive shift in our lives – from the way we live, work, and dine. With social distancing and strict safety protocols still implemented, restaurants, cafes, and bars gradually reopen and continue to find innovative ways to adapt to the new normal. With these services, establishments aim to bring a quality dining experience possible, even within the comforts of their own vehicles through a drive-thru ordering service.

Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino-Mactan continues to be at the forefront of its mission to bring its latest food offerings through a safe and worry-free dining experience, as it launches its Waterfront To-Go Drive-thru and Pick-up station.

Make sure to follow Waterfront Mactan’s Official Facebook page and Instagram for more updates on promos and its latest food offerings.

Waterfront To-Go offers a wide array of best-selling and signature yet affordable rice bowl meals, pastries like ensaymada rolls and muffin croissants, house-made sauces and spreads, and easy-to-cook frozen goods, ordered safe and convenient without having to leave their vehicles.

Guests can also pre-order for delivery or pick up their orders at the station, with payments also accepted through cash, and contactless methods via debit or credit cards, bank transfers, GCash, and PesoPay. The drive-thru and pick-up is open from 8 AM – 5 PM, located at the taxi bay across the lobby entrance, starting October 20, 2021.

About Us

Waterfront Hotels & Casinos under the Waterfront Philippines, Inc. is the country’s largest Filipino-owned and managed first class hotel chain. In Mactan, it operates the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino.

ADVERTORIAL