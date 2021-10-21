Celebrities

Julia Barretto sizzles in two-piece bikini

CEBU, Philippines—Julia Barreto’s bikini photos are giving fans that mid-October beach vibes. 

In an Instagram post, the actress flexed her toned bikini body wearing a blue two-piece.

“Salty hair and tan lines 🌞,” she captioned her photos.

Barretto and boyfriend Gerald Anderson recently traveled to Boracay for a vacation.

 Previously, the couple posted sweet photos from their quality time on the beautiful beach. 

They also went island hopping and enjoyed the mesmerizing sunset at a resort in the island. /rcg

 

