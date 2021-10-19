Julia Barreto and Gerald Anderson share Boracay snaps and videos

CEBU, Philippines—Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson are enjoying their vacation in Boracay.
The couple uploaded photos and videos in their respective Instagram accounts.
Barreto sizzled in a one-piece orange bikini paired with white sunglasses.
“Keeps getting better everyday 🧡,” she wrote in the caption.
On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the 24-year-old actress posted in her Instagram stories a sweet photo of them behind a huge rock where Anderson can be seen hugging her from the back.
Anderson was topless and wearing pink board shorts.
Another photo of them was shared enjoying each other’s company while watching the beautiful Boracay sunset.
Anderson also shared a video of his girlfriend during an island-hopping trip.
He uploaded several photos of them together with one photo showing a clingy Julia giving him a kiss on the check. /rcg
