Cebu City starts vaccination of college students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has begun its goal in vaccinating over 65,000 college students from different schools and universities here.

The University of Cebu (UC) offered its Banilad Campus for the ceremonial vaccination of 150 students from different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the city.

Doctor Jeffey Ibones, City Health officer-in-charge, said the students, whose programs allied with medical, maritime, tourism, and other courses, would be prioritized.

However, the city’s target is to vaccinate all students so that HEIs can slowly return to face-to-face classes soon.

“Magdala lang silag school ID or study load nya pwede ra gyod sila mowalk-in sa atong eight ka sites,” said Ibones.

(They only have to bring their school ID or study load then they can walk in on our eight [vaccination] sites.)

The college students should also register at the PabakunaTa.com before walking-in so they already have records in the city’s vaccination system.

During the ceremonial vaccination, the students were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Clycle Cyrille Layague, a student of the UC maritime program, said he was thankful for the vaccination opportunity because he really would want to return to face-to-face classes.

“Lahi ra gyod nga makitan nimo imong mga classmates, moadto ka sa eswelahan,” he said.

(It’s really different when we can see our classmates, we go to school.)

Regional Director Maximo Aljibe of the Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHR-7) said there were over 300,000 college students in the region but according to the Visayas Vaccination Operation Center (VVOC), only 61,000 had been vaccinated.

Aljibe is encouraging all local government unit (LGU) to follow the example of Cebu City in partnering with HEIs for the vaccination of college students in their localities.

“Sundin nyo ang ginawa ni Mayor Rama sa Cebu. Bakunahan na natin ang ating mga estudyante,” said Aljibe.

(Follow what Mayor Rama of Cebu is doing. Let’s vaccinate our students.)

Aljibe said the vaccination would pave way for the eventual return of the face-to-face classes.

RELATED STORIES

27% of college students vaccinated vs. COVID — CHEd

Cebu City Health mulls COVID-19 vaccine rollout for college students

CHEd eyes in-person classes in more colleges

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy