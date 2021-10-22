Rondina, Pons crush foes in Cagayan beach volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleyball sensation Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and her partner Bernadeth Pons who are playing for Creamline 1 led Pool B in the ongoing Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour first leg in Santa Ana, Cagayan on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The duo, who bagged the bronze medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, routed TM’s Mer Jauculan and Hannah Cabansay, 21-10, and 21-11, to open their campaign with a dominant victory.

They duplicated their dominating performance by defeating Sta. Lucia 1’s Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño in two sets, 21-8, and 21-13, in their second match.

They now lead Pool B with an unbeaten record of 2-0.

Their counterparts, Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez of Creamline 2 bested PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray, 21-16, 21-14, and Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares, 21-14, 21-10, to post a 2-0 record in Pool C.

The two creamline duos utilize the ongoing tournament as part of their preparation for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship set on November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Biogenic Alcohol’s Heather Guino-o and Roma Joy Doromal joined Gervacio Rodriguez on the top of Pool C’s standings by winning all their two matches.

In Pool A, Jules Samonte and Mich Morente clinched their first win by beating Toyota-Tuguegarao,21-19,21-12. Good Health CDO of Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslaor also bagged their first victory by defeating Sta. Lucia 2,21-13, 21-17.

The action resumes tomorrow, Saturday, at 8 a.m.

