Marcos campaign headquarters in Cebu City inaugurated

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Presidential Aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos led the inauguration of his campaign headquarter (HQ) in Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Marcos said the newly-inaugurated headquarter looks like the prefect place to be the center of all their campaign operations in the entire Cebu Island.

Having the same set up with his headquarter in Manila, the presidential aspirant, said that they need to make sure that they are in touch with all the groups who would like to join their campaign.

“This new HQ looks like the perfect place to be the center of all our operations here in Cebu City and also in the province. Kung makapunta kayo sa Manila, yung HQ natin doon, ganito din ang setup para talagang maging maayos para sa darating na kampanya,” said Marcos.

(This new HQ looks like the perfect place to be the center of all our operations here in Cebu City and also in the province. If you have gone to Manila, our HQ there has also a similar setup so that it will be smooth sailing in the coming campaign period.)

“And I think that we have a good group with us marami tayong kasama, marami tayong supporters siguro ang ating gagawin bago mag-start talaga ang kampanya is let us make sure that we are in touch with all the groups who will join us, who want to help,” he added.

(And I think we have a good group with us, we have many companions, we have many supporters. Perhaps, what we will do when we start our campaign is let us make sure that we are in touch will all the groups, who will join us, who want to help.)

Marcos said he would do everything in order to win the hearts of the Cebuanos during the elections, stressing that he would not pretend to be someone else.

“By doing everything I can for them I think that’s the only thing I can promise I will not pretend na one thing or another and I will serve the country,” he said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations and volunteers play a vital role in the campaign, stressing that politicians cannot organize gatherings that would draw a crowd.

“Nang sa ganun when the time comes, kon maayos ang organisation natin sabaysabay rin ang galaw natin dahil sa palagay ko, eh COVID, and the new practices sa kampanya ay talagang magiging kritikal. Ang organization kasi ang kandidato, siyempre susubukan naming umikot everywhere, (ngunit) hindi na tayo makakapag meeting ng malaki nang maraming crowd. Kung meron man mga leader lang kaya ang talagang magkakampanya para sa atin ay yung ating mga volunteers, yung ating mga coordinator, yung ating mga political operators,” said Marcos.

(So that when the time comes, when our organization is organized, then our actions can be done simultaneously because I believe COVID and the new practices in campaigning will be truly critical. The organization of the candidate, of course, we will try to move around everywhere, but we cannot hold a meeting with a big crowd. If there will be such an event for the leader, it will be the volunteers, the coordinators, and the political operators, to campaign for us.)

He said this is the reason why they need to be well organized, stressing that they had to depend on the efforts of his supporters.

Prior to the inauguration, Marcos reportedly led an oath-taking of local officials coming different provinces in Central Visayas at a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.

He also went to visit Archbishop Jose Palma at the Archbishop’s residence along Jakosalem Street, Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

What explains Marcos Jr.’s popularity?

Move on or fight on? Isko, Pacman differ on Marcos issue

Atienza tells Bongbong: You’re not a millennial to be ignorant of martial law atrocities

‘Bongbong’ Marcos gets warm welcome from 120 supporters at first Mactan-Mandaue bridge

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy