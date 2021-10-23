Marcos promises ‘unifying leadership’ if elected president

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he wants to adopt a “unifying leadership” if he is elected as the country’s next president in 2022.

He said that the Filipinos are already tired of political bickeringsand would already prefer a new brand of leadership.

“I supposed that the people are looking for a different kind of politics because I hope to espouse a different kind of politics. I call it a unifying leadership and that is something that I always think is going to be important especially now,” he said in an interview during his Cebu visit on Friday, October 22.

Marcos said the revival of the country’s economy is much more important than politics, which is why there is an urgency to work together regardless of the political color.

“Unifying in the sense that we have to work together no matter what our political color is because the crisis in front of us is much more important than politics, it’s revival of our country,” he said.

“And leadership because we have to have a good plan and I think that I am slowly coming to the point where I will be able to talk in detail about what those plans are in my view. We will have to do it to make the economy come back and [be] better and stronger and together,” he added.

Marcos stressed that he has been pre-occupied with formulating ideas for the country’s economic rival as he noted that the other countries are now slowly recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic.

Citing that Cebu plays a very important role in recablirating the economy, Marcos promised to continue to develop island province as an economic hub by building more infrastructures here.

