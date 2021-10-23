Support for Leni-Kiko in Cebu goes waterborne

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Supporters of Vice President Ma. Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo and Senator Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan here took to the seas in backing the tandem for next year’s elections.

Supporters from various parts in the entire island-province of Cebu joined in the nationwide caravan called TROPA, which stands for Team Robredo-Pangilinan, to promote the two elected officials in their bid for the 2022 Presidential race.

These included fisherfolks who held a fluvial parade from Talisay City to Cordova town in the neighboring Mactan Island.

A video, published by a netizen identified as Dennis Derige, showed boats, with pink flags hoisted and tarpaulins in support of Robredo and Pangilinan, sailing the Mactan channel around 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 23.

On land, vehicles from Talisay City, Minglanilla, and Cebu City, joined in Saturday’s motorcade.

Locals from Cebu City’s coastal villages like Barangay Pasil also participated in the caravan onboard their motorcycles and electric tricycles (e-trikes).

Like the boats seen on Mactan Channel, they too were adorned with Robredo’s signature pink balloons and ribbons.

Robredo will be vying for the country’s most powerful seat in next year’s polls. Her running mate will be Pangilinan.

