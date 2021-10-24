Talisay City allows all ages an hour to visit cemeteries

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Talisay City government will allow everyone, regardless of age, to visit their cemeteries in observance of the “Kalag-Kalag.”

In his Facebook page, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, said that starting this weekend, everyone would be allowed to visit the cemeteries, provided that they would follow some restrictions that are put in place.

“Starting this weekend, we are giving our constituents some time to visit their departed loved ones at our public and private cemeteries, but we will still have some restrictions in place,” said Gullas.

“Though we will allow all ages to visit our cemeteries, we will only allow at least 50 percent of their maximum capacity,” he added.

With such capacity at a time, Gullas said visitation would be limited for just an hour as well.

Bringing of liquor, sound systems, and deadly weapons inside the cemeteries are strictly prohibited.

The local government, however, clarified that there would be no visitation starting Friday, October 29 until November 2 as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ordered all cemeteries to be closed on these days.

This developed after the coordination meeting with the local police, barangay officials, church representatives in line with the guidelines set by the IATF.

Gullas said more than 150 police officers will be deployed to secure the cemeteries, apart from 245 force multipliers composed of citizen peace and order organizations.

He said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was also set to deploy numerous teams to help for the security preparations as well as the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) with over 100 enforcers.

Meanwhile, Gullas said disaster teams, including the Aksyon Agad, would be ready to respond to unforeseen events.

“So ang akong advise lang gyud is to remain vigilant and follow sa mga protocols nga gi-set sa inyong LGU ug sa atong kapulisan,” he said.

(So my advice is (for the cemetery visitors) to remain vigilant and follow the protocols set by the LGU and the police)

“Kasabot gyud ko kung gusto gyud mo moadto sa minteryo para mohandom sa inyong mga nitaliwan nga hinigugma. Let us use this opportunity to visit our departed loved ones. But mamalihug lang ko, please cooperate with the authorities and follow sa mga protocols. Let’s make this Kalag-Kalag a safe and healthy one for all of us!” said Gullas.

(I understand that you want to go to the cemetery to remember your dearly departed loved ones. Let us use this opportunity to visit our departed loved ones. But please, please cooperate with the authorities and follow the protocols. Let’s make this Kalag-Kalag a safe and healthy one for all of us.)

