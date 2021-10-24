NAKI WARRIORS, TROJANS SCORE BIG WINS IN PCAP ONLINE TOURNEY.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans scored big victories in last Saturday’s pro online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

This as the Naki Warriors defeated the Isabela Knight Raiders and the Manila Indios while the Trojans trounced the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 and the Rizal Batch Towers.

From fifth place in the southern division standings, Naki Warriors climbed to fourth place with a 7-4 (win-loss) record while the Trojans remained at eighth place but improved to a 5-6, slate.

In their first match, Lapu-Lapu City overcame a blitz round loss against Isabela, 2.5-4.5, by winning the rapid round, 9-5. They finished the entire match with an 11.5-9.5 final score.

National Master (NM) Michael Joseph Pagaran, NM Elwin Retanal, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, and FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Makinano won their respective matches in the rapid round.

NM Pagaran and NM Retanal also beat their opponents in the blitz round. The Naki Warriors went on winning against the Indios,11.5-9.5.

Meanwhile, the Trojans defeated Olongapo,13.5-7.5, in the first match. They won the blitz round,4.5-2.5, and went on ruling the rapid round,9-5.

Rommel Ganzon, Jinky Catulay, IM Rico Mascariñas, and Redentor Nailon bested their respective opponents in the blitz round.

In the rapid Richard Natividad won his match to bounce back from his blitz round loss. He was joined by Ganzon, Catulay, IM Mascariñas, and NM Rogelio Enriquez who all won their matches also.

They capped off their two matches last Saturday with a blowout victory against Rizal,15-6. They finished the blitz round with,4-3, win and went on winning the rapid round with the score of,11-3.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo City Trojans outclass China’s Pengcheng team in PCAP online chess tourney

Trojans look to pad PCAP streak

Toledo City ends skid in PCAP online chess

Naki Warriors beat Davao woodpushers, get win No. 2

Warriors, Trojans start PCAP Open Conference campaign

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

Naki Warriors clinch first win in PCAP Conference

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy