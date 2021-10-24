Rondina, Pons stay unbeaten in Cagayan beach volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The formidable duo of Cebuana volleyball sensations Cherry Ann Rondina and Bernadeth Pons have remained unbeaten in Pool B’s action in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour’s first leg that is now ongoing in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Rondina and Pons who play for Creamline 1 downed Black Mamba Army 1’s nene Bautista and Jeannie Delos Reyes, 21-14,21-9, in their match last Saturday, October 23, 2021.

They remain unbeaten after three matches and swept Pool B, putting them at the prime spot to win the title in the tournament.

Black Mamba went on losing another match. This time, they lost to PLDT’s Ella Viray and Iza Viray, 13-21, 12-21.

Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio also went undefeated, 3-0, in Pool C. They edged Biogenic’s Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o, 21-9, and 21-13, in their match yesterday.

The Creamline duos are looking good ahead of their preparation for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship set on November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

Doromal and Guino-o bounced back from their defeat by winning against Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares, 21-7, 21-14, to improve to, 2-1 (win-loss) record.

In the other matches, Good Health-CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor scored a 21-13, 21-13 victory over Toyota Tuguegarao’s Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot to seize the solo lead in Pool A at 2-0.

The remaining Pooled matches are currently being played as of press time.

