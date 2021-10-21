Playing in the pandemic: Rondina getting used to playing sans audience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleyball sensation Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina is getting herself used to playing a beach volleyball tournament without an audience cheering on the sidelines.

Rondina who will pair up with her long-time partner Bernadeth Pons will play for Creamline 1 in the bubble set up tournament of the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour leg one tomorrow, Friday, October 22, 2021.

“Familiarity na lang kasi nakalaro kami ng bubble, without an audience,” said Rondina, the pride of Compostela town, northern Cebu.

“Focus pa rin, hindi nagbabago iyan. Kailangang ilabas kung ano iyong play namin. Yung mga plano namin, most especially yung goal namin.”

Rondina and Pons already experienced competing in a beach volleyball tournament with empty bleachers.

Last June, they represented the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Continental Cup in Thailand that served as the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

This time, the vaunted duo will compete in BVR as part of their preparations for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship set from November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

A total of 13 pairs will see action in the women’s division for the tournament that will mark BVR’s return after a two-year hiatus.

“This tournament is all about another learning experience. We are happy that BVR is back,” said Rondina, who won the tour’s last leg in Lianga, Surigao del Sur with Pons in September 2019.

“Masaya kasi dahil sa tagal na rin, dalawang taon na din tayo. Nagpapasalamat kami sa BVR kasi binigyan ulit tayo ng opportunity na maipakita kung gaano tayo ka-passionate about sports, lalong lalo na sa beach volleyball. Kung gaano natin kamahal ang beach volleyball.” /rcg

RELATED STORY:

For Sisi Rondina, Continental Cup semi-finals is a do-or-die campaign

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy