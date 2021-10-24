Making guiltless goodness accessible to Cebuanos

Koomi is an Australian brand that’s loved by a lot of people for its simple yet solid promise of Guiltless Goodness. Originating from the Land Down Under, Koomi came to the Philippines in 2019 to let every Filipino experience sinless indulgence – they will now demonstrate this commitment by setting foot in the Queen City of the South.

Koomi Philippines and SM Supermalls are bringing the unique Koomi experience to Cebu City. Koomikadas can look forward to two Koomi store openings at SM City Cebu on October 23 and SM Seaside City Cebu on October 24.

The venture of SM Supermalls and Koomi Philippines will be the first to bring this iconic Australian brand to the shores of Visayas-extending accessibility to sinless yogurt treats to Cebuanos.

Aside from their aggressive expansion, with over 40 stores nationwide in less than two years, Koomi is also introducing a new line of products on their menu. From bringing natural drinking yogurt drinks packed with health benefits to healthy new Koomi Froyo! It’s made with their signature yogurt that comes in three fun and delicious flavors – Simply Koomi Froyo, Waterberry Wonder Froyo, and Snowy Fuji Froyo. Their prices start at P115.

Make sure to drop by SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu to get a taste of these sinlessly indulgent treats.

Like and follow Koomi on Facebook @koomiph and Instagram @koomi.ph to get the latest #GuiltlessGoodness updates on their new upcoming stores closer to you!