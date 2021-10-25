Liloan-Mactan Seabus to serve passengers soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Passengers in Mactan Island and Liloan town in north Cebu will have more options in commuting soon.

Topline Group of Companies, together with local governments in Cebu, introduced to the public last Sunday, October 24, 2021, the Topline Seabus.

Topline Seabus is a 150-seater marine passenger vessel with its port-of-call at Pier 88, Liloan’s new port that is currently under construction and also developed by Topline.

Eugene Erik Lim, CEO of Topline, said the Seabus project aims to cut travel time between Liloan to Mactan Island from the usual two hours to 45 minutes.

Lim, in a speech after the ceremonial christening of Seabus on Sunday, said around 10,000 passengers commute between Liloan town and Mactan Island.

“If we’re going to able to capture 5,000 of our commuters and provide them a traffic-free commute, it’s a great advantage for our economy, and a great advantage for our family as well as we don’t have to grapple with stressful traffic,” said Lim in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The ceremonial christening of the Seabus was also attended by local and national government officials that included Presidential Daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan, Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, 5th Board Member Red Duterte, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan, and Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco.

Topline will be launching Seabus this October, and a dry run of its operations is expected this December.

“Hopefully by 2022, we can proceed with full operations,” Lim added.

