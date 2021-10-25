Pagasa: Rain showers, cloudy skies nationwide on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon and the Visayas will have scattered rain showers on Monday, October 25, 1980, due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the northeasterly surface windflow, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region and Western Visayas.

The same weather condition is expected in Cagayan Valley and Aurora province due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meantime, a gale warning is up over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte.

“Inaasahang magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ‘yung mga bahaging ito. Hanggat maari ‘wag muna pumalaot ‘yung mga kababayan nating mangingisda at ‘yung may mga maliit na sasakyang pandagat,” Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez said.

(The said areas are expected to have rough to very rough seas. Fishermen and those with small vessels are advised not venture out to sea.)

Moderate to rough sea conditions will prevail in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern and Central Luzon.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected elsewhere.

Pagasa is also monitoring two active tropical cyclones which are still outside the Philippine area of responsibility — a tropical depression off Palawan and a tropical storm off Southern Luzon.

