Troubled Japanese woman to get counseling from Mandaue’s Social Welfare Services

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old Japanese woman and her Filipino husband will undergo counseling sessions at the Mandaue City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) to help them cope with the problems they are facing.

This after the Japanese woman was saved by a group of bikers from jumping off the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge at dawn on Monday, October 25.

The woman, who was a home-based call center agent, was bothered by the change of lifestyle that she had to do due to illnesses that she was suffering, said Police Lieutenant Eloveo Marquez, Mandaue City Police Office spokesperson.

Fortunately, a group of bikers were passing by when the Japanese woman started to climb on the railings of the bridge and they stopped her from doing what she wanted to do, said Marquez.

The bikers then comforted and talked with the Japanese woman, who told them that she had diabetes and thyroid disease and was recommended to change her lifestyle, said Marquez.

The woman, who had been residing in Cebu City for five years with her husband, also said that she also was down because she missed her parents back in Japan, whom she had not communicated with for some time because they were busy with their lives there, he said.

Marquez said that the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) already advised the woman and her husband to come back for counseling.

Marquez also advised those who suffer from anxiety, stress, and other forms of mental problems to seek professional help.

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

RELATED STORIES

Chan wants railings installed in old Mactan-Mandaue bridge to deter suicides

V-hire driver, who saved woman from jumping off bridge, to be recognized

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy