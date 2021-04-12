V-hire driver, who saved woman from jumping off bridge, to be recognized

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City government will give recognition to a van-for-hire (V-Hire) driver who rescued a 23-year-old woman who tried to jump off the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

Chan said that he considered Richie Amado, V-Hire driver, as a modern-day hero after he saved the woman without any hesitation.

“Kung giunsa niya pagluwas ang usa ka babaye. So mao nang managtagbo guro mi ni Richie, probably by tomorrow, because of his availability. Ugma nako ihatag ang akong recognition ngadto kaniya,” Chan said.

(How she saved that woman. So we will meet with Richie, probably by tomorrow, because of his availability. I will give him his recognition tomorrow.)

The woman, who tried to take her life, is now under the care and custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Chan also found out that the woman had family trouble and problems at work, which prompted her to do what she did.

The mayor added that Amado’s heroism also happened during the country’s commemoration of the “Araw ng Kagitingan.”

“Nahitabo to siya sa Araw ng Kagitingan gyud. So na timing sad, what a coincidence nga mao sa’y paghitabo sad,” he added.

(This happened during the Araw ng Kagitingan, so the timing was perfect. What a coincidence that this also happened.)

| dbs

Related Stories

Quincentennial bonus not a priority, but COVID situation is — Chan

Labella: Remember frontliners on Araw ng Kagitingan

Number of COVID cases in Lapu-Lapu drops to 882