Arellano, Pagaran win in PH National Chess c’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bryle Arellano and National Master (NM) Michael Joseph Pagaran dominated the simultaneous Philippine National Chess Championships Visayas and Mindanao legs held recently.

Both woodpushers, who play for the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference, flexed their winning form after Arellano ruled the Visayas leg and NM Pagaran topped the Mindanao leg.

Arellano scored a perfect 7.0 points after seven rounds to dominate the Visayas leg that had 55 competitors.

Arellano who started as the third seed defeated Estel Masangkay, Joselito Asi, Samantha Umayan, Arjie Bayangat, Chester Neil Reyes, Allan Pason and Bhell Ortiz.

Meanwhile, NM Pagaran finished the tournament with 6.0 points to top the Mindanao leg.

It was a tightly contested title for NM Pagaran after he and two other woodpushers in Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Jimmy Ty Jr. also scored 6.0 points apiece.

Fortunately, NM Pagaran accumulated higher tie-break points compared to the two other woodpushers.

Arca settled for second place while Ty, a many-time Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly champion, claimed third spot.

/bmjo

