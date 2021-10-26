Establishments told to check vax cards of dine-in customers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is asking operators of restaurants and resto bars in the city to strictly implement dine-in for vaccinated individuals only.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the CCPO deputy director for operations, said violators risk the revocation of their permits issued by City Hall.

Parilla issued the reminder following reports that some restaurants and resto bars in the city offer dine-in even to unvaccinated individuals.

“This is a reminder sa atoang establishmnet nga naa tay nadawat nga mga report nga dili naman gae mu check sa kung kinsa ang musulod. So, ato og remind og balik nga only those vaccinated and if we found out nga dunay unvaccinated nga ilang gi servan og liquor, then this will serve as precaution sa ilaha nga amo ni silang buhatan og report,” Parilla said.

(This is a reminder after we received reports that some of them would not even bother to check those entering their establishment. We are again reminding them to only accommodate those who are already vaccinated and if we find out that they serve even liquor to unvaccinated people, then we will be making a report on their violation.)

Policemen monitor establishments in the city to especially check their compliance with safety and health protocols.

On Monday night, October 25, Parilla said they noticed that many were still outside of their homes even late at night. This after the city government also adjusted curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To discourage people from loitering and risk the spread of the infection, CCPO will deploy cops to patrol streets 30 minutes before the start of the curfew time. They will also be tasked to make sure that establishments are closed by 11 p.m.

“Ning relax gyud not only ang mga bars but also ang mga tawo considering nga medyo taas-taas na gyud ang atoang oras usa ta manirado…Taas2 na gyud nga oras nga magkuyug sila, possible nga naa nay mangahubog,” Parilla added.

(People and even the resto bars are now beginning to relax [their regulations] with the shortening of the curfew hours. People are now out longer and its possible for some of them to end up drunk.)

Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, for his part, said that they are yet to receive official communication from CCPO on the implementation of the new curfew time.

But they will continue to implement strict monitoring especially of restaurants and bars that are located within their jurisdiction.

A team that consist of eight personnel is dedicated to do this task with the help of force multipliers while the rest of his men are deployed to secure the Kalag-Kalag celebration.

Said team will conduct patrols within their jurisdiction and randomly check bars and other establishments in their area.

He said that of the around 100 business establishments that are located within their area of jurisdiction, only 42 of these were issued a special permit to operate, accommodate dine-in costumers and serve liquor provide that they comply with City Hall requirements.

/ dcb

