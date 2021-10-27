Kids can now enter Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, the main church Cebuanos worship the Child Jesus in, would finally see children again after more than a year.

The Order of St. Augustine (OSA) friars who are managing the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño announced on their official Facebook page that children below 15 years old can already enter the church.

This is as long as they are accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians. The children can begin to enter the Basilica starting October 27, 2021.

Similarly, senior citizens above 65 years old who are fully vaccinated may also now enter the Basilica premises by presenting their vaccination cards.

“PLEASE BRING YOUR VACCINATION CARDS. Also, please be reminded to follow the safety protocols implemented in the Basilica. This advisory is effective starting October 27, 2021,” said the friars.

The opening of the Basilica to children is one of the results of Cebu City’s loosening of quarantine restrictions under Alert Level 2.

On Monday, October 25, 2021, Acting Mayor Michael Rama released a directive allowing children below 15 years old to go out and enter authorized establishments.

“Subject to other legal restrictions, minors, and children who are below 15 years of age may be allowed in authorized establishments. Provided that they must be accompanied and supervised by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult.”

“Minors need not be accompanied for purposes of obtaining essential goods and services,” stated the directive.

A day after the order was signed, malls and establishments have already allowed the entry of children with fully vaccinated guardians, much to the delight of the parents.

Kimberly, a mother of a one-year-old girl, told CDN Digital that this new policy has allowed her child to finally see the world as her baby was born during the pandemic and has yet to enjoy much of the outside world.

“Finally makaduwa na og playground among baby, makakita na siya og mga people,” said the mother.

