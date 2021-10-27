DepEd-7: Selected schools 97% ready for face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said schools here are almost 100 percent ready to proceed with the resumption of in-person classes.

“Atong nakita nga atong mga skwelahan nga mupadayun sa limited face-to-face classes kay 97 percent ready na,” said Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director.

Jimenez said their agency is working to ensure that all teaching personnel in schools selected to proceed with the limited face-to-face classes are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Among concern nalang gyud is ang vaccination sa teachers kay there are some schools, around four to five I think, nga wa pa na vaccinate,” said Jimenez.

“But we have already talked with the LGU (local government unit) and coordinated with them… so that by November 15 all teachers would be vaccinated,” he added.

DepEd-7 is expected to make another round of inspection on schools that will be joining the nationwide pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes this November 15.

The Department of Health (DOH) approved a total of eight public schools in Central Visayas, all of which are from Cebu province, to resume the traditional style of teaching.

According to Jimenez, each classroom can accommodate a maximum of 50 percent of its capacity, and pupils will not be going to schools on a daily basis.

“Atong paagi sa pag-implement is that 50 percent of the class will be attending in every session. For example, sa Kinder 25 sila kabuok so 12 ang motunga sa buntag unya pagkahapon lain na sad 12 unya uli na pud tong katunga mopuli na sad ang katunga,” explained Jimenez.

On days when students are not scheduled to go to their schools, they will be given activity sheets and workbooks that they can work on while at home, he added.

As of October 25, Education Secretary Leonor Briones reported that a total of 90 schools in the country will be resuming in-person classes this November 15.

In Central Visayas, these schools are Basak Elementary School (Samboan), Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc), Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban), Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan), Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob), Busay National High School (Moalboal), Pilar National High School (Pilar), and Siocon Elementary School (Bogo City).

