DepEd allows only 8 schools in CV to proceed with limited F2F classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From an initial list of 12, only eight public schools in Central Visayas were selected to proceed with the pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced.

DepEd Asec. Malcolm Garma, in a virtual briefer on Tuesday, October 19, announced that the number of schools identified to resume the limited in-person classes this November 15 was reduced from 59 to 30.

“Doon po sa 59 sa naunang listahan, 30 po rito ang magsisimula nang pilot face to face sa November 15. Ito pung 30 skwelahan na po, ito po yung pumasa doon sa ating ginawang na pagvalidate o pagsusuri batay po dun sa ating School Safety Assessment Tool,“ said Garma.

In Central Visayas, only eight passed, and all are in Cebu province.

These are Basak Elementary School (Samboan), Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc), Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban), Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan), Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob), Busay National High School (Moalboal), Pilar National High School (Pilar), and Siocon Elementary School (Bogo City).

DepEd also reported that as of October 13, a total of 65 out of 96 personnel in Central Visayas, both teaching and non-teaching, who were assigned to the selected schools have already been vaccinated.

Garma said a total of 638 schools nationwide applied to join the pilot implementation for the return of face-to-face classes.

