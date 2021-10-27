Vaccination of minors 12-17 yrs old starts Nov. 3, says Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — The government will begin the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination for all minors with age 12 to 17 years old “as early as November 3,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Wednesday.

“The NVOC [National Vaccination Operations Center] just informed me that they can start even as early as November 3 nationwide… We can start as early as November 3. They corrected me na November 3 na ang magiging start [that it will start on November 3],” Galvez said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, when asked about the start of vaccination for children whose age ranges from 12 to 17 years old.

According to Galvez, pediatric vaccination only for those with comorbidities is currently being conducted in 28 hospitals in Metro Manila.

“This coming Friday, [October] 29, we will open up additional 40 to 50 hospitals nationwide. All regions will be represented. It will be like a pilot in other regions and after that we will have the opening. Wala na tayong tinatawag nating sequential [There will be no sequential launch]. We will open already from 12 to 17 all throughout the Philippines,” he added.

The government is currently implementing the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities in Metro Manila.

The pilot rollout was launched on October 15.

