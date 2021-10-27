Minors caught sneaking inside internet cafes now ‘manageable’ say police
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local police said that the number of minors caught inside internet cafes in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City is now ‘manageable.’
Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said that they noted a fewer number of minors violating health protocols, particularly those loitering inside internet cafes in the said barangay.
“So far manageable na gyud kaayo. Wa ta’y mga minor nga involved nakoan na gyud,” said Dela Cerna, stressing that as of Wednesday, October 27, Guadalupe has noted a zero COVID case.
It can be recalled that sometime in August this year, Dela Cerna urged parents to look after their children as they noted that half of the quarantine violators were minors not wearing face masks or caught loitering inside internet cafes.
Dela Cerna made the appeal as he was worried about the safety of minors, who can contract COVID-19 while outside of their residences.
The station commander said they were able to address the situation by collaborating with the barangay officials.
“Actually continued collaboration sa barangay. Ang barangay pod nag setup pod sa ilang kaugalingon nga initiative sa ilang program. Kanang nagtinabangay ra gyud mi sa barangay mao nang naka come up tag nindot nga situation wherein parents as well as their children are made aware of the importance of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus,” dela Cerna said.
Though there are still hard-headed individuals caught during the Oplan Bulabog, dela Cerna said that parents may already have learned their lesson.
Dela Cerna disclosed that they have already endorsed to the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) more or less 10 internet cafes that allegedly operated without a business permit.
