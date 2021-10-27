No vax requirement to enter Cebu City cemeteries while open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will no longer be any restrictions against unvaccinated individuals in cemeteries here as all cemeteries will be closed anyway from October 29 to November 2, 2021.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said the directives of Acting Mayor Michael Rama only state that on November 1 and 2, entry to cemeteries is exclusive to fully vaccinated individuals.

Since the cemeteries will no longer open on November 1 and 2, there is no more reason to restrict people over their vaccination status.

“We have to be consistent with our directive issued by the mayor. Ang gibutang lang sa mayor, ang fully vaccinated ra kay November 1 and 2. The rest of the day, fully vaccinated, partial or unvaccinated, pwede makabisita subject to protocols set, therefore,” said Garganera.

The Cebu City government expects that with the closure of the cemeteries for five days, the public will rush to cemeteries on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Devaras of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the police will continue to guard the cemeteries even when these are closed on October 29 to November 2, 2021.

He said that there is already police deployment in every cemetery until November 5, 2021.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) urges the public to follow health protocols and cemetery guidelines when visiting the graveyards in the next days.

/bmjo

