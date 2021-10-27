Only fully vaxxed devotees allowed to attend novena Masses for Nuestra Señora De Regla

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will not allow devotees, who are not fully vaccinated, to attend the novena Masses at the Nuestra Señora De Regla-Parish National Shrine that will start on November 11, 2021.

Lawyer Misaellee Tejano, executive secretary of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, told members of the Fiesta Committee on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, during their meeting that this is in compliance with the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

The Nuestra Señora De Regla-Parish National Shrine will celebrate its fiesta on November 19-20, 2021.

Under the IATF-MEID guidelines, establishments in areas under Quarantine Alert Level 2, such as Lapu-Lapu City, are only allowed to accommodate fully vaccinated individuals for indoor dine-in/activities at 50 percent capacity.

The committee, however, is afraid that the implementation of vax card presentation upon entry at the church, might result in a long queue of devotees who wish to attend the novena Mass.

“Mao na ang gi-require sa E.O. ug sa IATF. But we will also be waiting for the November 1 nga bag-o na sad nga alert level. So ato nang gipahibawo ang simbahan anah, naa na’y E.O. si mayor nga atong ipagawas by next week para sa guidelines na gyud,” First Lady Cindi King-Chan said.

King-Chan is the chairman of the Fiesta Committee.

Aside from this, the city will also limit vehicles that would participate in the motorcade, in relation to the Fiesta celebration.

The national shrine is set to conduct three motorcades for this year’s fiesta which are on November 6, 2021, for the Walk with Mary; Opening Salvo motorcade on November 11, 2021; and the Grand Motorcade on November 19 which replaces the fluvial procession.

Foot processions and fluvial processions are still prohibited for this year’s fiesta celebration.

“Mao man sad na last year, that’s why we are encouraging the devotees, the faithful to line-up sa ilang barangay. They can set up altars, waive flaglets. But we do not allow fireworks,” she added.

But because the city has suspended the implementation of the liquor ban, Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), has reminded the public that the city still implements the curfew ordinance.

This would mean that establishments, such as karaoke and videoke bars, and clubs can only operate until 10:00 p.m., which is the start of the curfew.

Those who will still be outside their residences beyond this time without any essential businesses or who are not authorized persons outside residence (APOR), can still be apprehended.

Aside from this, the LCPO will also strictly implement the prohibition of social gatherings.

“Una, molapas mo sa curfew, dakop gihapon ta. Mag-inom in a large group, violation of health protocols gihapon sa social gatherings, igo gihapon sila,” Banzon said. /rcg

