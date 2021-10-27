A Spook-Tacular Halloween Weekend At The Waterfront

Halloween is celebrated in many countries every last day of October, a time known not only for spooky or paranormal phenomena but also for fun and festive gatherings and activities such as trick-or-treating, costume contests, and the like.

With this, kids and kids at heart are surely in for a “spook-tacular” weekend as Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino offers a special line of Halloween-themed treats that one can avail of from October 30 to November 2 at the hotel’s drive-thru and pick-up station.

SPOOKY-LICIOUS COOKIE SETS

Looking for a set of Halloween treats that is definitely too cute and spooky to eat? Order Waterfront Cebu’s cookie set that features 6 delectable and creatively crafted Halloween cookies by the hotel’s pastry team.

You can order and choose from the following flavors: Spooky pistachio-chocolate cookies (PHP 115.00/piece), Halloween chocolate chip cookies (PHP 95.00/piece), Pumpkin peanut butter cookies (PHP 95.00/piece), Frankenstein almond cookies (PHP 90.00/piece), Dracula focaccia cookies (PHP 55.00/piece), and Mummy double chocolate cookies (PHP 45.00/piece). Enjoy a box of 6 assorted cookies for PHP 450.00 net/order.

HALLOWEEN CARROT CAKE

Add fun and color to the spookiest season of all when you indulge in Waterfront Cebu’s Halloween-themed carrot cake that is made of grated carrots, walnuts, chopped pineapples, chopped raisins, cinnamon, and topped with cream cheese and buttercream.

You can get this delight at PHP 530.00 net/order (700g) and PHP 995.00 net/order (1,000g). Perfect for sharing with loved ones.

CREEPY CRAWLER SPAGHETTI AND FRANK FINGERS

What’s Halloween without the mention of Frankenstein? Absolutely incomplete!

For only PHP 175.00 net/order, enjoy a sweet-style spaghetti Bolognese with a hotdog and topped with chicken fingers that your kids and youngsters will surely love.

The city hotel’s all-new Waterfront on-the-go: Drive-thru and pickup station is located at the lower lobby, right beside the group check-in entrance, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For advance orders, call (032) 888 3790 local 2 or 0919-5706-988.

