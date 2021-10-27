Cindi Chan wants 75-year-old seniors to receive cash gifts, not wait for them to turn 100

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City First Lady Cindi King-Chan said she will propose in the House of Representatives the giving of cash gifts to senior citizens when they reach 75 instead of waiting for them to become centenarians.

Chan said this will be her priority bill should she win in the 2022 elections as the lone Representative of Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said that senior citizens who are 75, should already receive a cash gift from the government in the amount of P75,000, so that they can still enjoy the gift.

“Kanang maka-enjoy pod sila sa ilang mga benefits, dili lang inig 100 years old na,” Chan said.

She also proposed that once the senior citizen, who already received the P75,000, reached the age of 100, then he/she would still be entitled to receive the remaining P25,000 so that it would total to P100,000.

Currently, the national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), is only giving cash gifts worth P100,000 to senior citizens who would reach the age of 100 years old.

The City of Lapu-Lapu is also giving P100,000 to its centenarians.

Aside from this, Chan also plans to revisit the city’s charter to update its provisions.

“We will review our charter pod kay medyo 60 years old na. Tun-an pana nato gyud kung unsay angayang i-update bitaw,” she added. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy