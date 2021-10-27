Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil: Still so in love after 7 years

CEBU, Philippines—Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil went on an intimate candlelight dinner to celebrate their seventh anniversary as a couple.

In her Instagram stories, Soberano on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, uploaded snaps and even a short clip from their dinner.

“My first Instagram reel is dedicated to you @enriquegil17. I love you forever and always! 🤍 Thank you for always making me feel extra special. ✨,” she wrote.

An Instagram video was also uploaded by Soberano where they were being serenaded while enjoying their date night.

Sometime in February 2019, the actress first revealed that she has been officially in a relationship with Gil since 2014.

They first worked together in the movie “Must Be… Love,” with fellow artists and love birds Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Gil and Soberano starred “Forevermore” in 2014 which is their first primetime project.

