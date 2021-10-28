On a mission: Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. aims to revive local football scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. isn’t done with its grand plans for football here.

After constructing the first FIFA-standard artificial turf in Cebu, the company revealed that they are planning a series of major projects aimed at reviving the vibrant local football scene in Cebu that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our immediate goal is to start with our grassroots and football academy program. I would say that’s our biggest vision. We plan to do that in the near future, and we’re getting there, now that minors are allowed to go out,” said Astrid Erasga, the vice president for operations of the Dynamic Herb Sports Inc., during the media day of the Cebu Football Club (CFC) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

“We hope we can also welcome the kids here. They’ve been stuck at home for far too long, let’s give them activities at our pitch. It’s time for the kids to breathe fresh air and have a good time.”

The media day was held at the FIFA-standard artificial turf inside the 1.2-hectare Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The company’s next target is actually to build an indoor FIFA-standard futsal court that can be converted into badminton and volleyball courts. They are also planning to cater to other sports such as rugby, ultimate frisbee, and obstacle course racing (OCR) at the pitch.

In terms of standard, the football pitch also boasts decent amenities such as shower and locker rooms for both home and away teams.

It also has bleachers that can accommodate up to 550 spectators, a fitness area, conference room, press box, medical facility, and coaching staff office.

“Phase one is the football pitch, phase two is the indoor arena that will have FIFA standard futsal court convertible to volleyball and badminton courts,” said Erasga.

“The plan to develop is there and we will eventually do that, hopefully we will continue building. Sustainability wise, we want to start here at the pitch. We want to develop a sports club for rugby, frisbee and obstacle race.”

Meanwhile, CFC will vie in PFL’s Copa Paulino Alcantara on Nov. 7, 2021 at the PFF national training center in Carmona, Cavite.

It serves as the club’s pro debut in the country’s only pro football league.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Dynamic Herb Cebu FC is PH Football League’s newest member

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy