Face-to-face debates? Bring it on says Pacquiao

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Presidential aspirant and incumbent Senator Manny Pacquiao said he has no problem with face-to-face debates.

In an interview with reporters in Cebu on Thursday, Pacquiao said he is not afraid of such an activity, and in fact, expressed readiness to do so, stressing that he knows what he is doing as he seeks the nation’s top position.

“Walang problema kasi nandito ako, ibig sabihin alam ko ang ginagawa ko,” said Pacquiao.

“Handa naman ako, sabi ko hindi naman ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam,” he added.

The only eight-division world boxing champion said he supports plans to hold in-person debates to give voters a clearer choice of who to support in the May 2022 national elections.

“Tinanong na’ko niyan. Sabi ko mas maganda yung debate para magkakaalaman, pangit yung ano [online debate] baka sabihin, may dahilan na walang signal sa internet,” he said.

James Jimenez, the spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), announced that presidential and vice-presidential aspirants for next year’s elections will debate face-to-face.

Jimenez emphasized that the debates can be viewed online and no live audiences will be allowed.

The Comelec said they are eyeing to hold six debates, three each for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

They noted that only one debate was conducted for vice presidential bets in 2016 which limited the voters’ knowledge about the background and platforms of each candidate. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Pacquaio: I have no plans of sliding down to vice president

Pacquiao to put up subway system in Cebu if elected president

Pacquiao: I am not buying votes, I am providing assistance to those in need

Pacquiao: Do not forget the atrocities during the Marcos regime

Pacquiao on politics: ‘It’s my lifelong commitment’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy