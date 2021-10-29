Face-to-face debates? Bring it on says Pacquiao
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Presidential aspirant and incumbent Senator Manny Pacquiao said he has no problem with face-to-face debates.
In an interview with reporters in Cebu on Thursday, Pacquiao said he is not afraid of such an activity, and in fact, expressed readiness to do so, stressing that he knows what he is doing as he seeks the nation’s top position.
“Walang problema kasi nandito ako, ibig sabihin alam ko ang ginagawa ko,” said Pacquiao.
“Handa naman ako, sabi ko hindi naman ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam,” he added.
The only eight-division world boxing champion said he supports plans to hold in-person debates to give voters a clearer choice of who to support in the May 2022 national elections.
“Tinanong na’ko niyan. Sabi ko mas maganda yung debate para magkakaalaman, pangit yung ano [online debate] baka sabihin, may dahilan na walang signal sa internet,” he said.
James Jimenez, the spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), announced that presidential and vice-presidential aspirants for next year’s elections will debate face-to-face.
Jimenez emphasized that the debates can be viewed online and no live audiences will be allowed.
The Comelec said they are eyeing to hold six debates, three each for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
They noted that only one debate was conducted for vice presidential bets in 2016 which limited the voters’ knowledge about the background and platforms of each candidate. /rcg
RELATED STORIES
Pacquaio: I have no plans of sliding down to vice president
Pacquiao to put up subway system in Cebu if elected president
Pacquiao: I am not buying votes, I am providing assistance to those in need
Pacquiao: Do not forget the atrocities during the Marcos regime
Pacquiao on politics: ‘It’s my lifelong commitment’
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.