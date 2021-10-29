Rain fails to stop wedding reception, hungry guests: Uwan ra na, gutom ni amo!

CEBU, Philippines— A video of a supposedly special celebration of a newlywed from Lapu-Lapu City has gone viral on Facebook.

Not that another wedding coordinator scammed them, but it was a rather man versus nature conflict.

A wedding host on Thursday, October 28, 2021, shared with CDN Digital a situation from a wedding reception held at a resort in Lapu-Lapu City last Friday, October 22, 2021, that had everyone laughing.

It can be seen in the video, the principal sponsors including other guests are cowering under their umbrellas in order not to get wet in the face of heavy rains and unforgiving winds.

“BAHALAG MADALA SA PAYONG BASTA BUSOG. GUNIT, GUNIT LANG JUD UWAN RANA GUTOM NI AMO..” wedding host Trevor Baran Ansela captioned his video.

(We don’t care if we are carried away by the umbrellas as long as we are full. Hold on, hold on, it’s just rain and we are here because we are hungry.)

Ansela said the reception was held in an open area and it was raining hard.

He shared that the couple really wanted to continue the reception program even with the inclement weather.

“Gibagyo jud mi. As in. From the start of the ceremony hangtod sa dinner. But the show must go on. The couple also wanted to continue rain or shine,” he said.

(We were hit by a storm. As in. From the start of the ceremony until dinner. But the show must go on. The couple also wanted to continue rain or shine.)

According to him, everyone just enjoyed the night’s celebration even when it was raining.

He said that as a host, it was his duty to bring light to the event event with the uncooperative weather. He can also be heard lifting up the spirits of everyone who were drenched in the rain.

“Panggunit lang gyod mo diha ma’am. Ma’am okay pa mo diha principal sponsors? Gunit mo kay basin madala mo sa payong, ha? Gunit lang gyod gunit. Gunit lang mo diha dapita. Kaon. Bahala’g madala sa payong basta busog ta,” he told the principal sponsors of the newlywed.

(Just hold on ma’am. Ma’am are you still okay there principal sponsors? Hold on because you might be carried away by the umbrella? Hold on hold on. Just hold on in that area. Eat. It does not matter if you are carried away by the umbrella as long as you are full.)

