Police say there was no major problem on traffic, crowd control in Pacquiao events

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Local police said they did not encounter major problems in controlling the crowd that flocked to events attended by Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao on Thursday, October 28.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of the Labangon Police Station, acknowledged that Pacquiao’s presence at the wreath-laying ceremony of Redemptorist priest, Fr. Rosaleo “Rudy” Romano along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, caused minor traffic in the area.

Apart from the people who were already in the area, Marquez said motorists also tend to stop by upon learning of Pacquiao’s presence.

“So nagkakoan ang trapiko, so naa may mga nakita nako sa mga traffic enforcers, nagpatuman sa atong kahapsay sa traffic. Ang uban napondo kay daghang nakakita og unsay koan maong nanaghan ang atong mga spectators,” he said.

“Nakontrol raman pod kay kadyot raman pod kaayo. Ang mga tawo man gud nagpondo [then] mga motorista nanan-aw kadyot,” he added.

The chief of police stressed that they reminded the spectators to practice social distancing as well.

“Atong gipangbadlong gyud nga social distancing unya kalit man gud ni kay daplin og dalan na-traffic,” he said.



For future political events, Marquez urged organizers to coordinate with the police and local government unit (LGU) so as to secure the area and implement the minimum health protocols.

Marquez, however, clarified that it does not mean that there was no coordination for the event, saying that their station received a directive from the headquarters to secure the area ahead of Pacquiao’s arrival.

Apart from them, Marquez said personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB) and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) were also there to assist.

RELATED STORIES

Pacquiao: Do not forget the atrocities during the Marcos regime

Pacquiao: I am not buying votes, I am providing assistance to those in need

Pacquiao to put up subway system in Cebu if elected president

Face-to-face debates? Bring it on says Pacquiao

Pacquaio: I have no plans of sliding down to vice president

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy