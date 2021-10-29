Christmas items to complete your Merry celebration

With less than two months to go, we are finally just counting the days before Christmas — the most awaited season of Filipinos of all ages.

Aside from our family traditions that make our Christmas celebrations complete, we also look forward to singing our favorite carols, going to Simbang Gabi, and attending fun Christmas parties.

But all these merry activities are just a few of the reasons that complete our Paskong Pinoy.

Some of the most cherished yuletide activities include some classic Christmas items to complete the family’s merry celebration.

Here’s a checklist of the high-quality Christmas items you should invest in that are also conveniently available at SM Seaside City Cebu to either achieve your motif inside your humble abode this season or to perfect your Christmas traditions.

1. Christmas Tree

One of the symbols and Christmas decorations that we all have at home is a Christmas tree.

No matter its size, big or small, towering or modest enough to put on top of your desk, a Christmas tree can change the whole space of your home during the yuletide season.

After all those Christmas celebrations in the past year, it’s probably also time to upgrade your evergreen tree where the presents and gifts sit under waiting to be opened on the eve of Christmas.

Head over to The SM Store for a sturdy stand and high-quality Christmas tree.

2. Christmas Lights and Ornaments

You’ve got your tree, now it’s time to dress it up with sparkling lights and dazzling ornaments, one of the most awaited activities of children!

The fun part is always decorating your tree, siblings fighting over who gets to put the star on top, and who gets to press the Christmas lights on first.

No matter what your theme is for the celebration, it’s always exciting to decorate the tree with ornaments and mix and match the different colors.

Decorate your tree with an eclectic collection of ornaments all available at The SM Store.

3. Parol

The star is an important symbol in every Filipino Christmas celebration. A traditional Christmas lantern of the Philippines, the parol, certainly completes the merry celebration.

Traditionally constructed using bamboo and Japanese paper, parols are illuminated with candles, oil lamps, or carbide lamps.

With modern parols now, they can be made using other materials such as plastic, metal, and capiz shells and are usually illuminated with electric lighting.

You can get your parol lanterns made with capiz shells at Kultura.

4. Belen

Let us not forget the real meaning and spirit of Christmas which is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the religious holiday is meant to remind us to offer our prayers and share our blessings with others.

A Belen is one of the most common symbols of Christmas in every Filipino’s home and is still being practiced today even during the holy week and other religious events.

If you are religious and want to keep the true meaning of Christmas alive in your home, then a nativity scene is a must. You can purchase a small or large nativity scene at Ace Hardware.

