MANILA, Philippines — Voters know which candidates are faking—and which are true to—public service, presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao said Thursday.

His statement came after critics have called him out for alleged vote-buying as he publicly handed out financial assistance to people he encountered during his recent travels.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, ang pagtulong sa kapwa ay hindi lang dahil ikaw ay kandidato at tuwing may eleksyon lang. Pag’ ikaw ay pulitiko at nasa public service, dapat handa kang tumulong sa mga nangangailangan, sa lahat ng pagkakataon at hindi tuwing eleksyon lang,” Pacquiao said.

“Matalino at gising na po ang mga botanteng mahihirap. Alam nila kung sino ang nagkukunwari at kung sino ang tumutulong ng totoo,” the senator added.

Pacquiao earlier said those who called him out for giving away money are only envious of it, adding that he has been doing it since 2002 or even before he entered politics.

READ: Pacquiao: Critics who cry vote-buying simply envy my unwavering generosity

He even vowed to continue giving away money until he is prohibited from doing so.

RELATED STORIES

‘I’m against vote buying,’ says Robredo as she makes case for ‘realities on the ground’

Moreno: Money can’t sway Filipino voters, but can’t blame them if they take it

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1507814/pacquiao-voters-know-who-is-faking-public-service#ixzz7AdbDlMsL

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy