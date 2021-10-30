Heads up Cebu! Cafe Mary Grace is coming to town thanks to GrabFood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Craving for Cafe Mary Grace’s signature soft as a cloud ensaymada?

Say no more because GrabFood is bringing all our favorite and popular delights in one place as we usher in the holiday season in Cebu!

GrabFood is treating us with an early Christmas gift with their very own GrabFood pop-up store dubbed as Grab-A-Bite Signatures highlighting holiday cravings from Cafe Mary Grace and beloved Cebu-grown cafes and restaurants.

Grab-A-Bite Signatures

Part of GrabFood’s initiatives to help bring in the holiday season to Cebuanos, merchants known for their holiday treats such as fruitcakes, Christmas cakes, and brownies, are coming to Cebu to make celebrations extra special and exciting.







Cafe Mary Grace, the beloved Manila-based cafe and restaurant known for their selection of comfort food from ensaymadas, cheese rolls to brownies, will be in town for a limited time thanks to Grab-A-Bite Signatures food pop-up.







Aside from Cafe Mary Grace, have a chance to get your fave cold Brew Bottle, White Brew Bottle, and White Oatly Bottle drinks from Tightrope Coffee and their Classic and Chocolate Basque Burnt Cheesecakes.

Catch the Grab-A-Bite Signatures pop-up booth at Ayala Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu during the weekends of October 29 to 31, 2021, and November 12 to 14, 2021.

You can also order your favorite desserts from 10 Dove St. choose from their best-seller Christmas Bundts, Fruit Cake, Happy Cakes, and Christmas Cakes.







If you can’t get enough sweets this holiday season, have more of your comfort food from the Dessert Factory’s selection of snacks from Dessert Factory’s Trail Mix, Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Cake of the Day with flavors such as chocolate, ube, and red velvet.







Through dine-in or GrabFood delivery, you can enjoy various food choices at the Grab-A-Bite Signatures pop-up booth located at Ayala Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu during the weekends of October 29 to 31, 2021, and November 12 to 14, 2021.

Take note of these merchant schedules so you can make sure to satisfy all your cravings:

October 29 to 31, 2021 : Cafe Mary Grace, 10 Dove St, Dessert Factory, and Tightrope Coffee

November 12 to 14, 2021 : Cafe Mary Grace, The Pig, and Palm, Don John’s, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly

The pop-up booth on its second week from November 12 to 14 will feature savory favorites from the classic Cebu Lechon to Don John’s boneless wings at the Ayala Terraces will have a designated eating area where visitors can enjoy their orders.

Health guidelines such as social distancing and safety protocols will be followed at the booth.

For work-at-home Cebuanos or those who want to enjoy their food at the comfort of their home, the GrabFood Pop-Up is also available on the Grab app and will also allow customers to mix and match their orders from the different food choices and enjoy one delivery fee.

Don’t miss GrabFood’s Grab-A-Bite Signatures this holiday season by making sure to set your calendars! /rcg