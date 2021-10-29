Rondina-Pons tandem opens second leg campaign with 2 straight wins in BVR on Tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana spiker Cherry Ann Rondina and partner Bernadeth Pons opened their campaign in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour second leg by comfortably winning their two first matches last Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Rondina and Pons who play for Creamline 1 pummelled Biogenic’s Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o, 21-14, 21-13 in their opening Pool A match.

They then went on to snatch their second victory versus Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño of Sta. Lucia 1, via a convincing, 21-9 and 21-11 score.

In the previous leg, Rondina and Pons won all their six matches to emerge as champions.

Their campaign in this tournament is crucial for their preparations for the upcoming Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship which they will be competing in from November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand.

Their counterparts, Creamline 2’s Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio who placed third in the first leg also posted a 2-0 record in Pool B.

Rodriguez and Gervacio overcame a slow start in the second set to repulse Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso, 21-12, 21-13, and later bucked first set struggles to defeat PLDT’s Ella and Iza Viray, 22-20, 21-10, and seize the solo lead in their bracket.

After losing to Rondina and Pons in their first match, Estoquia and Demontaño bounced back by beating Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares, 21-18, 21-7 in Pool A. /rcg

