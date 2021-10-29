Engkwentro Dos fighters pass weight test, fight card unfolds Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay “Astroboy” Abne and his opponent Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas passed the test of the weighing scales on Friday to set their much-awaited duel in the main event of “Engkwentro Dos” on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Ibabao-Estancia gymnasium.

Abne and Ligas will slug it out for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title at the fight venue.

The 23-year old unbeaten Abne, who sports a record of six wins with three knockouts, tipped the weighing scales at 111.6lbs while Ligas (13-1-2,9KOs) weighed in at 111.4lbs.

Th Abne-Ligas showdown is set for ten rounds.

It will be Abne’s first title fight in his young career, while Ligas of the Elorde Boxing Stable has held and fought numerous times for the Philippine super flyweight title.

In the co-main event, ARQ’s Rodex Piala (5-6, 1KO) weighed in at 113lbs while his opponent Jeffrey Stella (4-11-3, 4KOs) of the EMT stable tipped the scales at 113.2lbs to schedule their six-round duel.

In the undercard, Berland Robles (3-2) of the ARQ Boxing Stable weighed in at 112.4lbs, while EMT Stable’s Jimpol Dignos (2-1,1KO) tipped the scales at 112.8lbs for their six-rounder bout.

Abne’s younger brother, Ian (2-0, 2KOs), weighed in at 104lbs while Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Christopher Caburog (2-0) was a bit heavier at 105.2lbs for their six-round bout.

The rest of the fight card features Brix Piala vs. John Rezon Tarona, Yeroge Ruga vs. Renante Noblefranca, Arniel Cañete vs. Marvin Rusiana, Augusto Abne vs. Marvin Campo, and Bryan James Wild vs. Rimon Rama.

The fight card will be live-streamed at the ARQ Boxing Promotions official Facebook page from 3:00 PM onwards on Saturday. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

ARQ’s Abne to face boxing “idol” in Engkwentro Dos mainer

ARQ Boxing gives all-out support for Abne’s career-defining fight

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy