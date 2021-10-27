Topranked Rondina-Pons duo returns to action in BVR Tour in Sta. Ana on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The formidable beach volley duo of Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and Bernadeth Pons of Creamline 1 returns to action tomorrow, Thursday, October 28, 2021, for the conclusion of the two-leg Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

The “SiPons” tandem of the Cebuana spiker and Pons dominated the recent first leg that was held at the same venue by winning all their six matches.

They battered Good Health-CDO’s Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor, 21-10, 21-16, in the championship match last Monday.

Tomorrow’s action will field in the same teams that vied in the first leg.

Rondina and Pons, the bronze medalists in the women’s beach volleyball of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games will be playing in Pool A.

They will go up against Biogenic Alcohol’s Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o, Black Mamba Army 2’s Jem Gutierrez and Audrey Paran, Sta. Lucia 1’s Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, and Delimondo’s MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares.

Their counterparts, Creamline 2 of Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez lead Pool B.

They will vie against Eastern Perlas Spikers’ Michelle Morente and Jules Samonte, Toyota-Tuguegarao’s Nicole Tiamzon and Jho Maraguinot, PLDT’s Ella and Nieza Viray, Black Mamba Army 1’s Nene Bautista and Jeannie Delos Reyes, and Sta. Lucia 2’s Bang Pineda and Glaudine Troncoso.

Gervacio and Rodriguez finished third overall in the first leg.

Meanwhile, the men’s category features 10 tandems.

Rondina and Pons who already won the BVR title four times considered the tournament as a crucial tuneup for the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship which they will be competing in from November 23-27 in Phuket, Thailand. /rcg

