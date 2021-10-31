Customers’ choice of flowers, candles vary depending on budget – vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vendors of flowers and candles in Carbon Public Market observed that customers’ choice of products still depend on their budget.

This was observed by Wen Tenchavez, a flower vendor, and Leah Mae Oporto, who sells both flowers and candles along Magallanes Street.

During the Kalag-Kalag season, Tenchavez said some of his customers prefer to buy customized flower arrangements, wherein they get to choose what flowers to include in the arrangement.

But Tenchavez said, only those who can afford the customized arrangements usually avail of customized arrangements, particularly those with deceased loved ones in private cemeteries.

With a budget of P1,000 or more, one can request customized arrangements, particularly, using the standard size or a standee.

“Kanang moabot nag P1000 plus, i-customize nana siya depende sa customer kon unsa nga flowers ang gamiton unsa nga design ang ipahimo. Sila’y magbuot sa buwak, so mao na nga agdon na namo ang budget sa customer ug unsa ang design nga ilang gusto,” he said, but stressed that others also chose small type of arrangements using imported flowers.

He said imported flowers, which are more expensive, are usually used for the customized arrangements.

Tenchavez, however, said that others, particularly those with loved ones laid to rest at public cemeteries, choose smaller arrangements.

“Ang sa atong gamay karon, naa tay pinakaubos nga tag P150 pero na manay mohangyo gyud, di mana malikayan diri sa Carbon nga mohangyo, so itugot namo’g P100. Ang uban naa tay P200 or P300,” he said.

“Naay uban dili sad ganahan og dagko labi na ari ka sa mga public cemetery, mas mo prefer sila’g ginagmay, kay ilang kuyawan butangan nimo’g mahalon, kuhaon lang ibaligya napod og balik sa lain,” Tenchavez added.

Meanwhile, Oporto said majority of their customers choose to buy the extra small size of candles that costs P40 each, although they have those that cost P60 (small) and P100 (medium) too.

A buyer who asked not to be named, said they chose the flower arrangements that costs only P100 and P150 each and candles that cost P40 pesos each for the reason that it is cheaper than the others.

