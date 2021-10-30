Carbon Market Operation Bulak extended to Nov. 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carbon Market Operation Bulak, an annual flower expo for the Kalag-kalag season, has continued on despite the closure of the cemeteries from October 29 to November 2.

The Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) in partnership with Cebu2World Development, Inc. of Megawide Corp., the developer that will be modernizing Carbon Market, launched Operation Bulak on the evening of October 29, 2021, as it officially begins today, November 1, 2021.

MOD Head Irvin Cabales said that they considered canceling the Operation Bulak because of the cemetery closures, but the vendors appealed that it be continued.

“Naandam naman gud nya luoy kaayo tong vendors nga niglugsong pa gikan sa lain-laing lugar nya di madayon,” said Cabales.

(It has already been prepared and we pity the vendors, who came from other areas and then the event will not be held.)

With this, the MOD has decided to extend the festival to November 4, 2021, so those who plan to visit the cemeteries when the cemeteries reopen can take advantage of fresh flowers from Carbon Market.

At least 150 vendors from Freedom Park, the mountain barangays, and other parts of Cebu have converged at Carbon Market to sell their goods.

The price of arranged flowers ranges from P50 to P1,500 depending on the arrangement and the kinds of flowers and decorations placed in it.

There are a variety of flowers as well from local and imported sellers, but the priority of the MOD is to give space for the local farmers to sell their goods.

One of the vendors, Nanay Anesita, who has been joining the yearly flower expo, said that she expects low profit again this year due to the cemetery closure.

Still, being given the chance to sell her goods in Carbon herself is a yearly tradition she cannot miss.

“Unta bisan walay abli ang mga sementeryo, mopalit gihapon silag bulak,” said Anesita.

(I hope that even if the cemeteries are closed, they will still buy flowers.)

Cabales hopes the public would still patronize the flower farmers in Carbon Market amid these trying times.

The extension would also help bring more people to the Operation Bulak once the cemeteries reopen again, and the MOD appeals to the public to help the farmers by buying their flowers.



