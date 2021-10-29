Due to closure of cemeteries, Mandaue candle vendors sell near church instead  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Some candle vendors who were affected by the closure of cemeteries in Mandaue City have transferred to the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

The vendors transferred to the church from the St. Joseph Cemetery because all cemeteries are closed from October 29, 2021 to November 3, 2021 in accordance with IATF guidelines.

These vendors came from different parts in Cebu, some from Sogod, Tabogon, Borbon, among others.

They said for years, they have been selling candles in the city’s cemeteries every All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

Annalisa Auman, from Sogod, Cebu, one of the candle vendors, said they only sold a few in front the church. Despite selling only a few, she said it still better than nothing.

Auman said they will go back to the St. Joseph Cemetery when it is opened on November 3.

“Lahi ra gyud ang halin sa menteryo, kay ang menteryo seguro, seguro man gyapon diri pero sa menteryo kay dagkot baya sa mga nawagtang intawn,” said Auman.

These affected vendors also received food packs from priests of Academia De San Jose of the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

