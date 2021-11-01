SM Seaside City Cebu goes French-inspired for this year’s Christmas tree

SM Seaside City Cebu is taking its shoppers to the beautiful garden landscapes of Versailles, France.

Mall goers are in for a unique treat in the mall this holiday season, as the establishment features a Noel Jardin garden adaptation at its Event Center at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

The mall lighted its Christmas tree situated in the middle of the French garden replica. Until January of next year, the area will be open for picture taking as well as, shopping and dining.

Take your family and friends to a stroll in the intricately beautiful scenery this Christmas and feel hope again in these special times.

A street market of toys and other items especially for children, and French-inspired delicacies are also up for grabs. Of course, an authentic French experience won’t be complete without the presence of artworks.

Paintings are likewise for sale and if you’re in the vibe for one, you can pose while artists sketch a portrait of you. During the Christmas tree lighting, entertainers such as stilt men, a statue man, Santa Claus, and a musical string duo livened up the event.

