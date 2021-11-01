Heart Evangelista slams netizen in underarm skin comment

CEBU, Philippines—Heart Evangelista slammed a netizen who commented about her underarm skin in a photo she posted on Instagram.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Evangelista uploaded a photo of her with husband Chiz Escudero.

She was wearing a bikini top exposing one of her underarms. She was sitting next to Escudero.

A netizen commented on her photo,” Parang lukut-lukot kilikili nio? 😂😂😂.”

Evangelista responded to the comment and gave the netizen a skin 101 lesson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

“hi perfect !💁🏻‍♀️habang may dugo ka sa katawan your skin will move, bulge , wrinkle or stretch 🙂 di naman wax figure unless pa edit ko? Ayoko naman yun 🙂 stay perfect share naman tips:) ,” Evangelista responded.

Followers and supporters of Evangelista showed their support and quickly defended the actress.

RELATED STORIES

Heart Evangelista shares another relatable Tiktok video about saying ‘sorry’

WATCH: Heart Evangelista plays Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ parody

Heart Evangelista will forgive Chiz Escudero if he cheats: ‘Because I love him’

/dbs