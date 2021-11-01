Heart Evangelista slams netizen in underarm skin comment

CEBU, Philippines—Heart Evangelista slammed a netizen who commented about her underarm skin in a photo she posted on Instagram.
On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Evangelista uploaded a photo of her with husband Chiz Escudero.
She was wearing a bikini top exposing one of her underarms. She was sitting next to Escudero.
A netizen commented on her photo,” Parang lukut-lukot kilikili nio? 😂😂😂.”
Evangelista responded to the comment and gave the netizen a skin 101 lesson.
View this post on Instagram
“hi perfect !💁🏻♀️habang may dugo ka sa katawan your skin will move, bulge , wrinkle or stretch 🙂 di naman wax figure unless pa edit ko? Ayoko naman yun 🙂 stay perfect share naman tips:) ,” Evangelista responded.
Followers and supporters of Evangelista showed their support and quickly defended the actress.
/dbs