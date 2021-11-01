Cebu registers 82k more voters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu, the country’s vote-rich province, has registered 82,000 more voters, data from the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) showed.

During the extended voters’ registration, between October 11 to October 30, Comelec-Cebu recorded a total of 82,682 applicants.

Of this number, more than half, or 47,245, are from Cebu province. The rest are from Mandaue City (5,897), Lapu-Lapu City (12,295), Cebu City 1st district (8,951), and Cebu City 2nd district (8,384).

As a result, the total number of registered voters in Cebu has already reached 3,269,154, Comelec-Cebu reported.

The figures are approximately 100,000 higher compared to the 3.1 registered voters in the 2019 midterm election.

“But we still have an ERB (Election Registration Board) hearing this November 11 after which we can finalize the number of voters,” said lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Comelec-Cebu Provincial Elections Supervisor.

Following public clamor, Comelec en banc pushed back the deadline for voter registration to October 30. Registration was supposed to last until September 30 only.

But due to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipinos called on the Comelec to reconsider their initial deadline.

/ dcb

